Reliance JioCinema launches Rs 29 monthly plan in India; how it compares to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance’s JioCinema has introduced an affordable monthly subscription plan at just Rs 29. JioCinema Premium subscribers can stream content ad-free with this new plan. These new plans are expected to heat up the competition against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Here’s how the new JioCinema plans compare to other OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar: Monthly subscription plans

JioCinema Premium: Rs 29 (ad-free) and Rs 89 for Family pack

Netflix: Mobile plan is priced at Rs 149, Basic is priced at Rs 199, Standard is priced at Rs 499 and Premium is priced at Rs 649

Amazon Prime Video: Rs 299

Disney+ Hotstar: The streaming giant doesn't offer monthly subscription plans. Ad-supported (Rs 899 yearly), Premium (Rs 1,499 yearly)

Daily Costs

If we calculate the daily cost of the cheapest plans, JioCinema will charge you just Rs 0.97 per day for the Rs 29 plan), Netflix will cost you Rs 4.97 per day (mobile plan), Amazon Prime Video will charge Rs 9.97 per day and Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs 2.46 a day! However, it is noteworthy that Amazon is offering multiple profiles in this price range whereas Netflix only lets users stream on mobile with the cheapest Rs 149 plan. Amazon also clubs other benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Music as part of the subscription.

JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar: Streaming Quality

JioCinema Premium: Up to 4K resolution

Netflix: Mobile plan (480p), Basic (720p), Standard (1080p), Premium (4K)

Amazon Prime: SD and HD resolution depending on the plan

Disney+ Hotstar: Up to 4K resolution

JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar: Simultaneous Streams

JioCinema Premium: 1 device for (Rs 29 plan) and up to 4 devices (Family pack)

Netflix: Mobile plan (1), Basic (1), Standard (2), Premium (4)

Amazon Prime: Up to 3 devices

Disney+ Hotstar: Up to 4 devices

JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar: Content

JioCinema has a lot of Bollywood films, series and movies in local Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. It also has content from Peacock, HBO, Paramount and Warner Bros Studio, Discovery that offer titles like Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, Oppenheimer, Barbie and more. The library of JioCinema may be relatively small but it is more inclined towards an Indian audience. JioCinema also offers ad-supported free IPL streaming on its platform.

Amazon Prime and Netflix have tonnes of original content like Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of Cards, and documentaries like Wild Wild Country on Netflix. On Amazon Prime, you will get The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, The Grand Tour and more.

Disney Plus Hotstar on the other hand offers a lot of exclusive content from Marvel, Disney, Pixar and more like Ms Marvel, WandaVison, Loki, The Jungle Book, The Mandalorian and so on. The exclusive Indian original shows include The Great Indian Murder, Special Ops, Aarya and more.

Overall, JioCinema is by far, the most affordable streaming subscription service in India.

