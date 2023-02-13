Renault and Nissan set to introduce two new electric vehicles in India

Renault and Nissan have announced a new long-term vision for India, which includes increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. From their base in Chennai, the companies will collaborate on six new production vehicles, including two fully electric vehicles, and will invest around Rs 5,300 crores ($600 million) in support of the new projects.

Renault and Nissan claim that the new investment is expected to create up to 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre near Chennai. The companies claims that RNAIPL factory will become carbon-neutral with a significant increase in renewable energy generation.

The new models, three for each company, will be engineered and built in Chennai and will include four new C-segment SUVs and two new A-segment electric vehicles, the first EVs for both Renault and Nissan in India. The companies claim that the new models will not only be aimed at Indian customers but will also signal a significant increase in exports from India, boosting plant utilization to 80 per cent and securing many jobs at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai.

The RNAIPL plant will become carbon-neutral by 2045, according to the company. They further explained that it will happen through an ongoing program to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy, while reducing energy consumption at the plant by 50 per cent compared to today. The Chennai Plant already sources more than 50 per cent of its electricity from renewables, including solar, biomass and wind. The company has assured that the existing solar plant will become more than six times bigger, expanding to a 14MW plant from 2.2MW today.

The renewed commitment of Renault and Nissan to the Indian market is being highlighted by realigning their shareholding in their joint operations. Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) will move to an ownership of 51 per cent Nissan - 49 per cent Renault, and Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre (RNTBCI) will move to an ownership of 51 per cent Renault - 49 per cent Nissan.