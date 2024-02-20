Rice is not nice: Apple reveals why you shouldn't put your wet iPhone in a rice bag

Water damage to phones is a common issue many people face, and while the internet often suggests using uncooked rice as a DIY fix, Apple advises against this method. According to Apple's support documents, placing an iPhone in a bag of rice can cause small rice particles to damage the device. This advice was highlighted in a report by Macworld, focusing on the proper actions to take when an iPhone shows a liquid detection alert.

Apple's guidelines for dealing with a wet iPhone include avoiding the use of rice, external heat sources like hair dryers, compressed air, and inserting objects such as cotton swabs or paper towels into charging ports. Instead, Apple recommends gently tapping the phone against your hand with the charging port facing downward to remove water, similar to how you might try to get water out of your ear. Afterward, leave the phone in a well-ventilated area to dry naturally for at least 30 minutes before attempting to charge it. If the liquid detection alert persists, it's best to wait up to 24 hours for the device to dry thoroughly before reconnecting the charging cable.

Apple support documents stated, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.”

The belief in rice as an effective drying agent for waterlogged electronics has been prevalent for years, driven by the assumption that rice can draw out moisture. However, the effectiveness of this method has been questioned, with some suggesting that the actual benefit comes from allowing the device time to dry out, rather than the desiccant properties of rice.

Apple's latest iPhone do provide IP68 water and dust resistance for up to 30 minutes in 1.5 m water. However, none of the smartphone companies provide any replacement or repair coverage in case of liquid damage. In most cases, even if the phone is marketed as waterproof, buyers are advised to practice caution around water bodies.

