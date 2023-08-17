Rising use of digital travel platforms: 57% of Indians prefer a planned Itinerary while travelling

On Thursday, Booking.com, the online travel company, unveiled the second edition of the APAC Travel Confidence Index 2023. The report highlights that 57 per cent of Indians prefer having a planned itinerary before embarking on their travels, while only 30 per cent opt for pre-booking transportation and accommodations.

According to the survey, 42 per cent of Indian travelers place trust in digital travel platforms, although they weigh several factors before finalizing their bookings. In addition to cost considerations, Indian travelers prioritize elements such as comprehensive trip bookings and flexible cancellation and refund policies.

In the context of accommodation, 50 per cent of Indian travelers reported using online booking websites or apps to compare prices before confirming their lodging arrangements. Simultaneously, 40 percent base their choice of a digital travel platform on the diverse array of accommodation options available, encompassing hotels, apartments, hostels, resorts, and bed and breakfasts.

Furthermore, the survey uncovered that 40 per cent of Indian respondents value flexible cancellation and refund policies as crucial decision-making factors when selecting a digital travel platform. Conversely, 35 per cent depend on the reviews and experiences shared by fellow users on the platform's website or app before making their decision.

The survey's findings indicate that 24 per cent of Indian travelers also consider loyalty programs when determining which digital travel platform to engage with.

In line with changing preferences, the survey demonstrates that Indian travelers are increasingly gravitating toward digital platforms that facilitate comprehensive trip planning. As per Booking.com's data, nearly 40 per cent of travelers actively seek platforms that provide a seamless integration of multiple travel components, like transportation, accommodations, activities, and services, resulting in a coherent and interconnected travel itinerary.

The advent of online travel platforms has significantly empowered both travelers and service providers. This shift has streamlined the entire process, offering customers a range of choices from the comfort of their homes. Looking ahead, the industry is poised for continued growth and innovation.

