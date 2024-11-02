Robert Downey Jr. says he’ll fight any AI recreation of Tony Stark, even posthumously

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t holding back when it comes to the future use of his likeness. The Oscar-winning actor recently shared on the On With Kara Swisher podcast that if Marvel ever attempted to recreate his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark using artificial intelligence, he would sue — even if it meant launching legal battles posthumously.

“I intend to sue all future executives,” Downey declared. He noted that while the current leadership wouldn’t dare to “hijack [his] character’s soul,” he’s wary of what future executives might decide.

In the interview, podcast host Kara Swisher pointed out that Marvel executives are likely to change over time. “Well, you’re right,” Downey responded, adding that he’d like to make his legal intentions clear. When Swisher reminded him that he might not be around to enforce it, Downey joked, “But my law firm will still be very active.”

The discussion lands at a time of heightened concern over AI in Hollywood, particularly as video game voice actors continue their strike, pushing for safeguards on their digital likenesses. Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been vocal about AI posing what it describes as an “existential crisis” for performers, raising issues that contributed to last year’s film and TV strike. That strike resulted in SAG-AFTRA securing actors’ rights to informed consent for digital replicas of their likenesses.

California’s recent law prohibits unauthorised digital replicas of deceased performers without prior consent. The law, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, was championed by SAG-AFTRA and offers new protections for actors.

The timing of Downey’s comments coincides with his Broadway debut in McNeal, a one-act play by Ayad Akhtar that explores themes of artificial intelligence, artistic integrity, and copyright. Downey plays Jacob McNeal, a tortured novelist navigating professional and personal struggles in a world shaped by technology.

In the podcast, Downey spoke about the pressures of living in the digital era, remarking, “I don’t envy anyone who has been over-identified with the advent of this new phase of the information age. The idea that somehow it belongs to them because they have these super huge start-ups is a fallacy.”

Downey will also make a Marvel comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, where he’ll take on the role of Doctor Doom, set for release in 2026.