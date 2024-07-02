‘Masters of Doom’: Elon Musk shares his epic audiobook list

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed history enthusiast, has shared a list of his favourite audiobooks on X, offering a glimpse into his intellectual pursuits. However, be warned – these aren't your typical beach reads.

Musk's recommendations lean heavily towards weighty tomes on war, civilisation, and historical figures. His top pick? "The Story of Civilization," an 11-volume behemoth by Will and Ariel Durant spanning the history of European and Eastern civilisations.

"The first one on the list will take a while to get through, but is very much worthwhile," Musk commented on X, acknowledging the sheer scale of the Durants' work. With an estimated listening time of 400 hours, it's safe to say this recommendation is not for the faint of heart.

Musk's list continues with other classics, including Homer's "The Iliad" and Friedrich Hayek's influential work on individualism and economics, "The Road to Serfdom."

He also recommends delving into the life of General Douglas MacArthur with the biography "American Caesar" and exploring the origins of the video game industry with "Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture."

In a nod to the internet's fascination with the Roman Empire, Musk quipped, "Admittedly, this is a list that appeals to those who think about Rome every day."

True to form, his recommendations include Julius Caesar's own account of his Gallic campaigns, "The Gallic Wars."

This passion for history aligns with Musk's vocal concerns about declining birth rates and their potential impact on civilisation's future.

“For me, it is just fascinating to read about history. I mean, learn the lessons of history, such that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past," Musk stated in a 2022 interview.

Rounding out his list are William Bolitho's "Twelve Against the Gods," which profiles iconic figures like Alexander the Great, and "Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World" by Jack Weatherford.

Musk concluded his post with a call for audio versions of two more historical deep dives: "The Encyclopedia of Military History from 3500 BC to the Present" and "The Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World."