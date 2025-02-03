‘Rs 28,000 average monthly earnings’: Deepinder Goyal shares how Zomato revolutionised gig workers' earnings and benefits 

In 2024, over 15 lakh partners chose to work with Zomato, unlocking new opportunities for themselves and their families. This surge reflects not just growing demand but also the company’s evolving approach to gig work, as highlighted by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

“For those working for at least 8 hours per day, average monthly earnings reached approximately Rs 28,000. Even when factoring in estimated fuel costs (Rs 5,000 per month), this income remains highly competitive compared to other available options to them,” Goyal wrote, underscoring the financial prospects for delivery partners.

Goyal pointed out the added benefits that come with partnering with Zomato. “All delivery partners onboarded with us are by default covered under our delivery partner insurance policy which includes accident, death, and health coverage, among other benefits,” he stated.

The company’s commitment to worker welfare is evident in the scale of its insurance support. “In fact, claims paid to partners have exceeded Rs 53 crore annually with 55% of 2024 claims covering non-accident medical expenses. Our partners have the flexibility to earn year-round, logging in at any time. While many choose to partner with us part-time for supplemental income, others work seasonally or during specific times of the day, tailoring their schedules to fit their lives,” Goyal added.

Reactions poured in from users applauding Zomato’s initiatives. “It's a matter of praise that you have given the delivery partners such facilities like health coverage, accident claim. Such decisions will improve their job standard. Hats off to you, keep working sir, India is with you,” wrote a user on X. Another shared their own journey: “I've delivered 13,181+ orders so far. Working at Zomato since 2021.”

“As our network continues to grow, we take immense pride in the positive impact we're having on the livelihoods of our partners. Our commitment to their wellbeing is unwavering, and we’ll continue to prioritize them every step of the way,” Goyal concluded.