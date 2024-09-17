scorecardresearch
Salesforce launches AI suite Agentforce to boost employee productivity

Salesforce launches AI suite Agentforce to boost employee productivity

Salesforce stated that its customer companies OpenTable, Saks, and Wiley are already using this tool.

Salesforce launches Agentforce to boost employee productivity Salesforce launches Agentforce to boost employee productivity

Salesforce has announced the launch of Agentforce, a suite of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents to boost employee productivity. The suite will handle tasks in service, sales, marketing, and commerce, driving unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Using this new tool, employees will be able to conduct tasks like data analysis, decision-making, and taking action on tasks like answering customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads, and optimising marketing campaigns.

Commenting on the product, Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce said, “With advanced security features, compliance with industry standards, and unmatched flexibility, Agentforce offers a fully tailored, enterprise-ready platform designed for immediate impact and scalability. With this, we aim to empower one billion agents by the end of 2025.”

The company stated that companies including OpenTable, Saks, and Wiley are already using this tool. Wiley claims to have seen an over 40 per cent increase in case resolution with the use of Agentforce, outperforming their old chatbot and giving their human agents more time to focus on complex cases.

Kevin Quigley, Wiley’s Senior Manager, Continuous Improvement said, “It’s been exciting to go live with our first agent thanks to the no-code builder, and we’ve seen a more than 40 per cent increase in case resolution, outperforming our old bot. Agentforce helps to manage routine responsibilities and free up our service teams for more complex cases.”

Published on: Sep 17, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
