Sam Altman backs AI startup founded by two teenagers Aryan Sharma and Ayush Pathak; see details

Sam Altman, Peak XV, Daniel Gross, and Nat Friedman's AI grant are among the supporters of a startup led by two teenagers, aiming to revolutionise business automation in innovative ways. Induced AI, founded this year, empowers businesses to input their workflows in plain English, instantly transforming these instructions into pseudo-code for handling repetitive tasks typically managed by back offices.

The platform, named after the company itself, initiates Chromium-based browser instances and employs advanced technology to read on-screen content and control the browser in a human-like manner to complete various workflow steps. Aryan Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Induced AI, demonstrated that this enables browser instances to interact with websites, even if they lack an API.

These workflows can encompass complex, logic-driven processes, such as two-factor authentication dialogues. Induced AI employs a bi-directional interaction system, allowing human intervention in specific steps while autonomously handling the rest, according to Sharma.

In contrast to existing models that require individuals to spend hours manually tagging HTML elements to program instructions, Induced AI eliminates the need for manual tagging. Its system can extract necessary information from English instructions and dynamically adjust them for any required tweaks.

While there are several modern Robotic Process Automation concepts circulating in recent months, Sharma highlighted several factors that differentiate Induced AI. It can run multiple tasks simultaneously and is entirely remote, making it stand out from the competition, he said.

The startup, currently with just five members, has recently onboarded a few small to mid-sized customers, including a sales firm using Induced AI for employee onboarding, and is exploring numerous new use cases.

Induced AI announced on Tuesday that it has secured $2.3 million in its seed funding round, with investors including SignalFire, Untitled Ventures, SV Angel, Superscrypt, Balaji Srinivasan, Julian Weisser, IDEO Colab, and OnDeck.

"Induced is the definition of RPA 3.0. Not only are they taking a huge leap forward in providing true human-like interaction and efficiency, but they democratise access by allowing users to describe their workflows in natural language and execute parallel agents for any back-office workflow," said SignalFire's Elaine Zelby in a statement.

