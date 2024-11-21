Sam Altman-led OpenAI launches free AI training course for teachers

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and non-profit organisation Common Sense Media have introduced a free training course designed to educate teachers about artificial intelligence (AI) and prompt engineering. The initiative, announced on Wednesday, aims to provide educators with tools and skills to integrate AI into classrooms responsibly and effectively.

The launch comes at a time when AI tools like ChatGPT are increasingly being adopted by students and teachers alike, transforming education while raising concerns about misuse, such as cheating and plagiarism.

The course, available on Common Sense Media’s website, is tailored for K-12 educators and provides practical guidance on leveraging AI in educational settings. Teachers will learn how to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to develop lesson plans, create engaging content, and even streamline administrative tasks such as department meetings.

Leah Belsky, who leads OpenAI’s efforts to support responsible AI use in education, emphasised the importance of equipping educators and students with AI skills for the future. “My goal in this role is to put AI into the hands of every student and every teacher… and also give them the skills to learn how to do it responsibly and effectively,” Belsky said in a statement to Reuters.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing applications globally, gaining widespread adoption among students for tasks ranging from solving math problems to drafting essays. However, its initial introduction led to concerns among educators, with some schools banning the tool due to fears of cheating and plagiarism.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft and valued at $157 billion in its last funding round, is now proactively working to reshape the narrative. The company has formed a dedicated team to support the ethical and effective use of AI in learning environments, with a focus on balancing innovation and responsibility.

According to Belsky, student adoption of ChatGPT has been “very, very high,” with many parents viewing AI proficiency as a critical skill for future career opportunities. By equipping teachers with training, OpenAI hopes to foster an environment where AI tools are used constructively rather than as shortcuts.