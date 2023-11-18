Sam Altman sacking from OpenAI: Microsoft was 'blindsided' by announcement, says report

IT giant Microsoft, which has invested a significant amount in OpenAI, reportedly learned about Sam Altman's sacking just minutes before the news was shared in the blog post. Microsoft had no clue about the internal disputes and learned about Altman’s departure just minutes before the news was shared in the blog post, Axios reported.

Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI, the company behind trendsetter ChatGPT, gained attention last November after it released its ChatGPT chatbot, starting the AI trend across the world. Following Altman's ouster, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and reassured its commitment to its customers and also extended support to Mira Murati, who has been named interim CEO of OpenAI.

Nadella wrote on X: "As you saw at Microsoft Ignite this week, we're continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack – from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure, to Copilot. Most importantly, we're committed to delivering all of this to our customers while building for the future. We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team. Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world."

OpenAI Interim CEO Mira Murati also told staff in a company-wide meeting that its relationship with Microsoft was stable following the sudden firing of CEO Altman, The Information reported.

Microsoft on Friday ended a three-day conference in which it unveiled a new AI chip that OpenAI said it is testing, as well as various new programmes and updates, many of them based on the startup’s technology.

OpenAI announced Altman's forced departure in a press release on Friday, less than a day after he had represented the company at the APEC conference in San Francisco. CTO Mira Murati was named interim CEO.

The board of directors said in a statement, "He [Sam Altman] was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

The statement further added, "OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

Later on Friday, Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and board chairman, announced he was quitting the firm.

Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI, shared on X: "I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 year ago.... But based on today's news, I quit."

The company hours earlier had said he would step down as board chairman but remain as president.

Reacting to the news, Altman said: "I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome. One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are."

The internal shakeup in OpenAI has also turned the spotlight on Microsoft. The tech giant emerged as an AI powerhouse after it forged a partnership with OpenAI. Following the news, MSFT stock slipped around 1% to $366.02 in after-hours trading.

After its investment in OpenAI, MSFT stock has jumped 54 per cent in 2023. Other tech giants, including Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), have been trying to make inroads in the AI arena as well.

Microsoft's first investment in OpenAI came in 2019 and then in 2021. It reportedly invested $1 billion in 2019.

