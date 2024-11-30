Sam Altman’s 2023 salary disclosed as OpenAI navigates AI boom

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earned $76,001 in 2023, reflecting a modest increase from $73,546 the year before, according to the nonprofit’s latest tax filings. The compensation aligns with Altman’s previous statements about taking only the “minimum for health insurance.” Despite his estimated $2 billion net worth, Altman has repeatedly claimed no equity in OpenAI, though Bloomberg reported discussions around offering him a stake as the company eyes a possible shift to for-profit operations.

The disclosure comes as OpenAI continues to dominate headlines for its groundbreaking AI products, including ChatGPT, and navigates internal turmoil, including Altman’s brief ouster in late 2023.

While Altman’s salary reflects his minimalistic approach, other OpenAI executives earned considerably more. Co-founder and former Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, who played a central role in Altman’s temporary firing, earned $322,201 in 2023, making him one of the highest-paid officers listed in the filing.

Emmett Shear, Twitch co-founder and interim CEO during Altman’s ouster, received $3,720 for a brief tenure that spanned from November 19 to November 29. Despite serving for roughly three days, the filing lists his compensation across the 10-day period, amounting to $338.18 per day.

However, the tax filings do not include potential equity-based compensation, which could significantly boost the executives’ total earnings.

The nonprofit arm of OpenAI reported receiving $5 million in public contributions in 2023, though the sources remain undisclosed. By the end of the year, OpenAI’s nonprofit listed net assets exceeding $21 million—a stark contrast to the $6.6 billion raised by its for-profit entities in October to drive AI development.

OpenAI’s nonprofit also expanded its charitable initiatives, funding ethics and journalism grants at New York University and supporting research into AI-driven economic opportunities through Atlanta-based nonprofit Operation Hope. Grants were also issued to US universities, including Harvard and the University of Michigan, and one institution in East Asia.

The tax filing provides a glimpse into OpenAI’s inner workings during a year that saw both skyrocketing demand for its AI products and internal upheavals.