Sam Altman’s OpenAI seemingly paid millions for this ChatGPT URL

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday quietly shared a link on X (formerly Twitter): chat.com. The domain, now redirecting directly to ChatGPT, marks a strategic shift in OpenAI’s branding as it seeks to cement its flagship chatbot’s position in the AI landscape.

The domain had an interesting backstory. Previously owned by Dharmesh Shah, HubSpot’s founder and CTO, chat.com was initially purchased by Shah in early 2023 for $15.5 million.

While the exact sale price remains undisclosed, Shah confirmed he sold it at a higher price than he had paid and suggested he was compensated in shares instead of cash. “The reason I bought chat.com is simple: I think Chat-based UX (#ChatUX) is the next big thing in software,” Shah shared in a LinkedIn post following his initial purchase.

This streamlined domain aligns with OpenAI’s recent rebranding moves. In September, the company announced its new “o1” model series, designed to represent a clearer and more intuitive naming system for users. Former Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew hinted that this change was only the “first step of newer, more sane names” as OpenAI repositions itself in the evolving AI space.

OpenAI’s acquisition of chat.com reflects a broader trend among AI companies snapping up “vanity domains” for simpler branding. As recently as this year, AI startup Friend spent $1.8 million to secure friend.com. With OpenAI’s recent $6.6 billion fundraising, it’s evident the company is ready to invest heavily, whether in cash or stock, to streamline its brand identity and user experience.