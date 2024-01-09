Samsung AI at CES 2024: From AI in TVs to vacuum cleaners, here’s what’s new

As the biggest tech show of the year - the Consumers Electronics Show kicked off in Las Vegas, Samsung took the stage to share its artificial intelligence (AI) vision. Believing that AI technology will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before, the South Korean tech giant is introducing AI to not just its TVs but home appliances too.

“With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live,” says Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division. “Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all.”

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV

To start with, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV will have a built-in AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3, equipped with an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor. This will help in automatically upscaling low-resolution content to provide users with up to 8K quality viewing experience and sharpens fast-moving images via AI Motion Enhancer Pro. The Active Voice Amplifier Pro onboard will analyse voice and background noise by AI to optimise TV listening experience.

Samsung Ballie

Samsung is bringing major upgrades to Ballie, the rolling AI robot first introduced at CES 2020. Now Ballie has now evolved into AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customized services such as taking care of bothersome tasks or projecting images and videos on walls so that users can view key information for their daily lives such as weather or other relevant content wherever they are.

Samsung AI Refrigerator

Samsung is bringing AI to the kitchen with its , Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub. The 32-inch screen on the refrigerator features the new AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 different food items that are put into and taken out of the refrigerator and suggests recipes using those ingredients. Users can also set “use by dates” on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub screen for food items, which then allows the refrigerator to send a notification when the set date draws near. The idea behind the innovation is to help to save money by reducing food waste, and using AI features to enable more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

With the Anyplace Induction range, the recipes saved on Samsung Food can be shared to the cooktop’s 7-inch display, making it easier for user to follow along while cooking.

AI for laundry

Other than the kitchen, Samsung has introduced AI for laundry too. The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo — an All-in-One washer and dryer — features the AI Hub, which is a 7-inch LCD display that acts as an intuitive control center for managing laundry, allowing users to enjoy a simple washing and drying experience. It personalizes washing and drying by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to suggest cycles.

Samsung Jet Bot Combo with AI

Even Samsung’s upcoming vacuum and mop robot cleaner, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, will utilise AI technology to provide a more convenient, effective cleaning experience. With AI Object Recognition upgraded from the previous robot cleaner lineup, it will be able to distinguish more objects, as well as detect stains and spaces. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can also recognise the type of floor it encounters — along with carpet length — and adjusts its settings accordingly.