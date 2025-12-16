Samsung announces Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart with exchange offers, pair-up deals, and more

Samsung has announced its first edition of Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart, bringing huge deals and benefits on purchases. The sale will run three days, from December 16 to December 18, and it is eligible for buyers shopping on Flipkart. Within the e-commerce app or website, buyers can grab the highest exchange offers, pair-up deals, Samsung Care+ benefits, and rewards as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales.

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart

During the three-day sale, buyers can avail of higher exchange values on a select range of Galaxy smartphones, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. In addition, Samsung is also bringing pair-up deals, where buyers can save up to Rs 5000 on Galaxy wearables and accessories when purchased with eligible Galaxy smartphones. Buyers can also take advantage of the e-commerce offer and discounts on select Samsung phones, wearables, tablets, and laptops.

On Flipkart, Galaxy product buyers can also add the Samsung Care+ plan to their carts. This plan will provide long-term support for accidental and liquid damage protection on eligible Galaxy smartphones. Furthermore, buyers visiting the Samsung Brand Store on Flipkart can earn SuperCoins, whereas some lucky visitors receive special coupons on certain Samsung products. These coupons are obtained by unlocking “mystery boxes.”

Therefore, if you’re planning to buy any Samsung product, the Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart will be the right opportunity to grab exciting discounts, exchange benefits, pair-up deals, gamified coupons, and more.

