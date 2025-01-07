Samsung announces Galaxy S25 Series launch date: Here's what to expect from January 2025 Unpacked Event

Samsung has announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California. The event, billed as a major advancement in mobile AI, is expected to unveil the eagerly awaited Galaxy S25 series. This announcement has led to extensive speculation about the new features and enhancements Samsung might introduce with its latest flagship devices.

Related Articles

In its official invitation, Samsung highlighted a focus on more natural and intuitive AI experiences, indicating that the Galaxy S25 series will incorporate advanced AI technologies designed to improve everyday interactions. The company has described this as the “next evolution” of Galaxy AI, promising innovations that aim to set a new standard for mobile technology.

The event will be livestreamed globally on Samsung’s official platforms, including its website, Newsroom, and YouTube channel. The livestream for India is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

Although Samsung has not disclosed specific details about the devices, leaks and rumours suggest significant improvements to the display, camera, and hardware. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to have a new design, moving away from its traditionally squared-off corners in favour of rounded edges and slimmer bezels. Reports also indicate a focus on enhanced camera performance and faster wireless charging. Moreover, the devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which could boost AI-driven features and overall performance.

Leaks have also suggested an expanded colour palette for the Galaxy S25 lineup, including shades like Coral Red, Mint, and Titanium Black, among others. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly offer its own unique titanium colour options, marking a departure from previous generations.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series are expected to open shortly after the event, with Samsung likely to offer incentives such as trade-in bonuses and reservation credits. Pricing details remain unclear, but some reports suggest that the series will maintain the starting price of $799 for the base model in certain markets, avoiding a price increase seen in other flagship smartphones.

For now, Samsung remains tight-lipped about the exact details, but the emphasis on AI and hardware improvements suggests that the Galaxy S25 series could represent a significant advancement for the company. As the countdown to January 22 begins, all eyes are on Samsung to see how it delivers on its promise of redefining mobile innovation.