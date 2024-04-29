scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Samsung announces massive discount of Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S23 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Feedback

Samsung announces massive discount of Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S23 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Samsung, India's leading consumer electronics brand, offers a never-seen-before price on Galaxy S23 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Galaxy S23 comes with Galaxy AI, a suite of built-in and cloud-based AI features.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus are now available on discount Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus are now available on discount

Samsung has announced a special price for the Galaxy S23. Previously priced at Rs 64,999, it will be available for Rs 44,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, including a bank cashback of Rs 2,000.

Samsung is not only cutting prices but also ramping up the value with its suite of artificial intelligence features known as Galaxy AI.

Related Articles

The AI features include:

Circle to Search: Enhances Google search capabilities directly from images on the smartphone display.
Live Translate: Offers real-time, two-way voice and text translations, simplifying communication in multiple languages.
Note and Chat Assist: Tools designed to automate and refine content creation and messaging for improved productivity and social interactions.

Specifications
The device sports a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 3X optical zoom. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was last year's flagship chip from Qualcomm. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement