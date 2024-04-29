Samsung announces massive discount of Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S23 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Samsung has announced a special price for the Galaxy S23. Previously priced at Rs 64,999, it will be available for Rs 44,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, including a bank cashback of Rs 2,000.

Samsung is not only cutting prices but also ramping up the value with its suite of artificial intelligence features known as Galaxy AI.

The AI features include:

Circle to Search: Enhances Google search capabilities directly from images on the smartphone display.

Live Translate: Offers real-time, two-way voice and text translations, simplifying communication in multiple languages.

Note and Chat Assist: Tools designed to automate and refine content creation and messaging for improved productivity and social interactions.

Specifications

The device sports a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 3X optical zoom. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was last year's flagship chip from Qualcomm.