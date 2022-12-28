Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Company offering free gifts worth lakhs with new smart TV

Samsung is offering promotions on its Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, The Frame, and Crystal 4K UHD televisions as part of its "Big TV Days" event. These offers, available until January 31, 2023, include free gifts such as a Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A23, or Samsung Lifestyle Soundbar with the purchase of certain TV models. In addition, consumers can receive up to 20% cashback (up to Rs 20,000) and an extra 10% cashback with Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards.

Offers on Samsung Smart TVs

The Samsung 98-inch Neo QLED TV and 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K models come with a free Galaxy Z Fold4 (valued at Rs 1,54,999) and a 2-year warranty. The 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED TV models, 75-inch The Frame TV, 85-inch and 75-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED models include a free HW-S801B Samsung Soundbar (valued at Rs 40,999).

The 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED TVs, and 75-inch and 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs come with a free Galaxy A23 (valued at Rs 18,499).

Features

The Neo QLED 8K TVs feature the Neural Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with Quantum Mini LED, as well as EyeComfort mode and Shape Adaptive Light Control for improved contrast and clarity.

The Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, Dolby Atmos with Q-Symphony and OTS Pro, a built-in IoT hub, and a SlimFit camera for video calls. Samsung claims that The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD TVs offer a cinematic experience with their sleek design and high-quality picture.