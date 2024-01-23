Samsung BKC: Company opens new store at BKC with Home cafes, hobby room and more

Samsung has opened a new brick and mortar store called Samsung BKC in Jio World Plaze mall in Mumbai. Spread across 8,000 sq ft, this store will sell several Samsung products including smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and more. As per the company, Samsung BKC offers Samsung’s latest AI experiences – from ‘AI for All’ for consumer electronics products to ‘Galaxy AI’ for mobile devices – all under one roof.

Samsung BKC will allow customers to have an option to buy online from Samsung India website and take advantage of store proximity to pick up their products from Samsung BKC within two hours, something Apple BKC and Apple Saket offers.

The store comes with a Hobby Room that includes a mobile gaming experience on an 85-inch 8K QLED TV and Samsung’s professional range of gaming monitors and laptops. It will also have a Home Office that will offer big screens, smart monitors, Galaxy Buds to make calls and more. In the Home Atelier area, customers can experience how Samsung technology can essentially transform your home to an art gallery or even a yoga studio.

This store will also include Home Café where you will find bespoke refrigerators and vacuum cleaners. Private Cinema, Mobile Zone and Intelligent Closet are also a few areas that visitors can see if they go to Samsung BKC.

Buyers will also get to experience the newly launched Galaxy S24 series with AI features at this store. The company claims that the store will offer not only Galaxy S24 special edition colour options but also free first-of-its-kind gen AI enabled personalisation of their latest Galaxy AI smartphone.

Consumers will also be able to experience and pre-book the latest Galaxy S24 series at Samsung BKC, starting January 23.

“Today’s customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are seeking premium products and unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand and its products, touch, feel and create. This is what Samsung BKC is all about. We have curated never seen before experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting edge technology,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

