Republic Day sale 2024: iPhone 15 available at Rs 11,000 discount on Vijay Sales

During the ongoing Republic Day sale on Vijay Sales, buyers can get the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 68,990. Notably, the iPhone 15 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990 in India. It is selling at a discount of up to Rs 11,000 in India.

Apple iPhone 15 sale offer

Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 72,990 on Vijay Sales during the ongoing Republic Day sale. In addition to this, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

In addition to iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 13 is also selling at a starting price Rs 51,999. It is listed at Rs 52,999 on Vijay Sales right now. Buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, is available at Rs 1,49,400.

If you are planning to buy iPhone 14, it is listed at Rs 61,900 on Vijay Sales. You will also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 58,900.

Buyers will also get offers on other smartphones across entry-level and mid-range segment. As per the preview page, Redmi 13C 5G will be available at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 13,999. Down from Rs 77,999, Asus ROG Phone 6 will be available at Rs 47,999 during this sale. Consumers can also pre-book the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series’ smartphone at a minimal price of INR 2000

Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, smart TVs, laptops and home appliances during the sale.

Notably, the end date of the Republic Day sale on Vijay Sales is not yet announced. Buyers can get the same offers and discounts on the physical Vijay Sales also.

