Samsung brings iPhone’s AirDrop support to Quick Share with Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung is finally rolling out the anticipated AirDrop support for Quick Share on the Galaxy S26 series. With the support, Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users will be able to seamlessly send and receive files directly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, starting March 23.

The update will start to roll out in South Korea and gradually expand to the US later this week, followed by Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.

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How does AirDrop support in Quick Share work?

For years, sharing files between a Samsung phone and an iPhone has been a tedious task, requiring users to rely on third-party apps, Bluetooth workarounds, or even emailing files.

Apple has been using its in-house AirDrop feature to send files across the iOS ecosystem, although it was not compatible with Android phones. Now, the wall has finally come down atleast for the Galaxy S26 series users.

Users will be able to send and receive files between Galaxy, iPhone, iPad, and Mac without any third-party app requirement, as AirDrop support comes into play. In addition, the file transfer happens directly between devices and does not require an internet connection.

To get started, go to the Settings app on your Galaxy S26 device, navigate to Connected devices, and click on Quick Share. Now, enable the "Share with Apple devices" toggle.

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For iPhone users, the recipient needs to set their AirDrop settings to "Everyone for 10 minutes,” Once the device appears on the nearby radar, the sender can select it and initiate the transfer.

Samsung further clarifies that the AirDrop support will initially be available to users with Galaxy S26 series models. The company also plans to expand the support to other devices, which will be announced later this year.

On the other hand, Oppo has also confirmed that the AirDrop support for the Find X9 series via Quick Share will be rolled out soon. Hence, it will not be a Samsung exclusive feature.