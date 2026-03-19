You can get Samsung's most expensive phone for half the price...but there's a catch

Samsung is making its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, more accessible by allowing buyers to get them at half of their original price. However, there’s a catch.

The South Korean giant has announced a new ownership programme in India called “Galaxy Forever,” which enables buyers to get their hands on the Galaxy S26 series by paying just 50% of the price with assured buyback after one year. Therefore, buyers do not have to pay a whopping Rs 1,39,999 price to experience the latest flagship.

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How the Galaxy Forever programme works

With the Galaxy Forever programme, buyers are required to pay only 50% of the price of the Galaxy S26 series with 12-month interest-free instalments. Within this programme, the company is also offering Samsung Care+ protection worth Rs 13,999 for 13 months, which will cover any accidental or liquid damage at no additional cost.

But what happens after 12 months? Well, the users of the phone will be provided with three options:

- First, users can choose to switch to the next-generation Galaxy S series flagship via Samsung.com. However, it can only be done between the 10th and 13th months.

- Second, users can start a new loan to pay the remaining amount of the phone. Users can opt for the 12 no-cost EMIs with a credit card. This offer will be available between the 12th and 13th months.

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-Lastly, the users will have the return option, where they can submit a return request through Samsung.com and walk away without paying anything more. This will be available between the 12th and 13th months.

However, it should be noted that users will not own the phone; they will be leasing it. They are simply paying for the right to use the latest device while also getting the chance to upgrade regularly.

Therefore, if they plan to return the device, they will lose the 50% amount they have paid in the 12 months. If they choose to upgrade every year, they will continue paying 50% of a new phone's price indefinitely, while also facing annual price increases on newer devices.