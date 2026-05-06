From AI displays to Knox security, Samsung expands enterprise ambitions in India

Samsung, the South Korean consumer-tech giant, is sharpening its focus on India’s enterprise technology market with the launch of its Business Experience Studio in Gurugram, its second such facility in the country after Mumbai.

The experience centre offers businesses a hands-on look at Samsung’s connected enterprise ecosystem, spanning AI-powered displays, secure workplace solutions, cloud-enabled infrastructure and industry-focused applications designed for sectors including retail, banking, healthcare, education and hospitality.

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The move comes as technology companies increasingly push beyond consumer electronics into enterprise and business transformation services, where artificial intelligence, connected devices and cybersecurity are becoming central to digital operations.

Speaking to Business Today, Puneet Sethi, Vice President and Head of Samsung Enterprise Business, said the company’s approach differs from traditional software-led enterprise offerings because AI is built directly into Samsung’s devices rather than added later as an external layer.

“So when it comes to AI, so AI is our foundation, actually and AI is embedded in our devices. It’s not an overlay. So whatever we offer is part of our device. So all the features or all the specs that are related to AI is part of our devices,” Sethi said.

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Samsung believes embedding AI natively into devices can help enterprises adopt smarter workflows more easily while improving operational efficiency across teams and business functions.

Samsung's enterprise push

Samsung’s enterprise expansion also ties into its broader manufacturing and localisation strategy in India. Over the last few years, the company has expanded production under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and now manufactures a significant share of its products locally.

Sethi said Samsung manufactures most of its enterprise and consumer products at its facilities in Noida and Chennai.

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“Well, as far as enterprise business goes, so we source, or we manufacture most of our enterprise products as well as our consumer products in India in our factories in Noida as well as Chennai,” he said.

The company is also increasing its India-focused research and development efforts through its engineering centres in Noida and Bengaluru.

“And also we do a lot of R&D within our R&D centres, which are located in the country in Noida and Bangalore,” Sethi added.

Retail, healthcare and education among key focus areas

Inside the Gurugram studio, Samsung has created dedicated enterprise zones to demonstrate how its technologies can be deployed across industries. The showcase includes connected classrooms, AI-enabled displays for retail environments, enterprise mobility solutions and secure workplace systems.

According to Sethi, multiple industry verticals are contributing positively to Samsung’s enterprise business growth in India.

“Most of the sectors or most of the industry verticals which you have seen here in our experience centre here are giving us good results and most of whatever solutions and products we have displayed here across industry verticals are our focus areas and they are giving us great and we are building great pipelines,” he said.

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The company is positioning the studio as both a demonstration hub and a business engagement platform aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of Samsung’s connected ecosystem.

Samsung Knox at the centre of security strategy

With enterprise adoption increasingly tied to data protection and regulatory compliance, Samsung is also emphasising cybersecurity through its Knox platform.

During the walkthrough, the company showcased how Samsung Knox secures enterprise devices, networks and cloud infrastructure. Sethi described Knox as a “defence-grade security platform” while discussing compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

“So Samsung Knox is a defence-grade security platform, and we comply with all the guidelines and the data is very secure whether it is on the device, on the network or on the cloud,” he said.

Samsung is also looking to deepen engagement with India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, which has emerged as a major technology and innovation hub for multinational companies.

“There is a big market and I think India is a big contributor when it comes to GCC,” Sethi said.

“It’s a growing sector, and we are working with a lot of GCCs and we provide a lot of our products and solutions to GCCs and we work with them very closely,” he added.