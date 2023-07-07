Samsung continues with 5G first portfolio approach, launches M34 5G

Continuing with its 5G first approach, Samsung has introduced M34 5G for an aggressive price of Rs 16,999. Setting the tone for the upcoming festive season, the device will help Samsung maintain its leadership in 5G smartphone in India. According to Cyber Media Research, Samsung is leading the 5G smartphone segment with 23% market share in the first quarter of 2023.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India told Business Today: “We are the largest distributed 5G brand in this country with greater than 80,000 stores today selling a (Samsung) 5G phone. We have also doubled down on experience - now we have 20,000 stores giving a 5G experience. We also have a core to democratize 5G with Rs 44 a day through our affordability offerings such as Samsung Finance.”

According to Cyber Media Research, Samsung’s 5G Smartphone shipments crossed 10 million mark in CY2022, and the company has recorded a remarkable 16% YoY growth in January to March quarter of 2023. In the same period, Samsung was leading the 5G Smartphone segment with 23% market share (close to one-fourth share), which is followed by Apple with a 17% market share.

“The 5G momentum in India continues to accelerate, with cumulative 5G smartphone shipments crossing the 100 million-mark in May. We anticipate a greater democratisation of 5G in more affordable price tiers in the time ahead,” said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Cyber Media Research.

Babbar was confident that this new M34 5G will only help Samsung further strengthen its leadership in the Indian market. Apart from being a 5G smartphone, the M34 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera with OIS, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5G connectivity, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In addition to 5G smartphones, Samsung is gaining a strong foothold in value for money smartphone segment (Rs 7,000 - Rs 24,999) as it accounts for 79% of the overall Indian smartphone market as per Cyber Media Research. On the back of its strong display, camera, battery and performance of its Galaxy M series, Samsung has been posting steady gains with its value-for-money offering. The new Galaxy M34 5G will only give a further fillip to Samsung’s market gains in the run-up to the festive season and beyond.

