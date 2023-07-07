Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: See price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India price

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is launched in two new storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 20,999.

Buyers will get a bank offer of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device. In terms of colours, it comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking.

Galaxy M34 5G will go on sale across Amazon, Samsung and select retail stores on July 15. Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale on July 15-16.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch full HD AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate display and is protected by protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 13-based One UI out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The triple rear camera setup supports Monster Shot 2.0 feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. It comes with a 13MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging. The company claims that the smartphone battery can last up to 2 days.

