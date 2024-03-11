Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G unveiled in India: Check specs, other details

Samsung has launched two budget-friendly smartphones in India today: Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G. The highlights of the two handsets include 8 GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, a triple rear camera setup and a Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass for protection.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G variants, price

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G are launched in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both smartphones are available in Awesome Navy, Awesome Lemon, and Awesome Ice Blue, and Ice Blue colors.

The pricing of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G is not announced yet. Samsung says that it will hold a Samsung Live on March 14 at 12pm where it will announce the India price of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Exynos 1480 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based on One UI 6.1.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy A55 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is likely to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset and might offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based operating system.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, you will get a 13MP front-facing camera. It is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung promises 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches for both new Galaxy A- series phones.

