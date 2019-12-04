Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked renders reveal hole-punch display, thin bezels

It's been two months since launch of Samsung Galaxy A50s, and word about the next generation of Galaxy A series smartphone is already doing the rounds. Early renders of Samsung A51 have appeared online which show what the device could look like from the front and the back. The leaks come shortly after Samsung Vietnam teased the launch of Samsung Galaxy A 2020.

Shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass, the renders show Samsung Galaxy A51 with a hole-punch display up front. The punch-hole for the front camera has been placed at the top centre, similar to the one on Samsung Galaxy Note10. The screen-to-body ratio looks pretty good with narrow bezels on three sides. The renders show only a slight chin at the bottom of the device. The screen is expected to be a 6.5-inch panel.

Other renders show a square-shaped quad-camera setup at the top left corner of the device. The camera module is expected to include a 48MP primary camera, along with a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait images. The front of Samsung Galaxy A51 may come with a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung A51 was recently spotted on Geekbench where the device ran an Exynos 9611 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy A51 is expected to feature Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top. The device is expected to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Vietnam is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy A 2020 on December 12. The Samsung Galaxy A51 could be launched at this event. Samsung is expected to launch eight Galaxy A series smartphones.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S11 certified with 5G, 25W fast charging in China

ALSO READ: Samsung updates software to fix fingerprint recognition problem of Galaxy S10, Note 10