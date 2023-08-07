Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offers, specs

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India called Galaxy F34 5G. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an Exynos 1280 chipset.

The newly launched Samsung smartphone is now available for pre-order in India. Since the smartphone is launched under Rs 20,000, it will compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2, iQOO Z7, Poco X5, Realme Narzo 50 5G and more.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G price, offers, pre-order

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is launched at Rs 20,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for pre-order through Flipkart, official Samsung website and select retail store. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will go on sale on August 11 in India.

In terms of offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a 6.46-inch S-AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based One UI 5.1.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera also comes with Single Take feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. As for the selfies, the smartphone will feature a 13MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fats charging. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Type C port for charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.7mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm and weighs 208 grams.

