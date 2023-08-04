Apple iPhone 15 series to be launched on Sept 13: Report

Apple iPhone 15 launch is expected to take place in September this year. A new report has hinted about the expected launch date for the much-awaited Apple event. As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple is likely to host its launch event on September 13 this year. Notably, last year, Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch date

As per the report, mobile carriers have asked employees not to take leaves on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement, hinting that Apple will launch its new iPhone series on that day. This also falls in line with Apple’s iPhone launch event timeline that it has followed over the years.

iPhone 14 series was launched in India on September 7 and the pre-orders began on September 9. The report further added that iPhone 15 series is likely to be available for pre-order on September 15 and might be available in stores a week later on September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 series price hike

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently hinted that the demand of iPhone 15 is likely to be less than that of iPhone 14. This time, iPhone 15 series’ Pro models are likely to witness a major price hike of up to $200 while the standard models are expected to launch at the same price as iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 series expected features

In terms of design, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come with a dynamic island feature along with USB Type-C port instead of its traditional Lightning port. These standard models are expected to come with A16 Bionic chip.

For Pro models, the company is likely to switch to titanium frame from the current stainless steel frame. This is likely to make them lighter. These Pro models might be powered by A17 Bionic chip. It is also expected that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a new periscope lens for better zoom.

