Samsung Galaxy F55 to launch today in India: Expected price, specs, features

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy F55 5G in India today. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a 120Hz sAMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup and support for 45W fast charging.

The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will come in vegan leather finish and will sell in two colour variants: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

It's time to paint the town in a stunning summer hue. Presenting the all-new #GalaxyF55 5G in the trendy 'Apricot Crush' colour and classy vegan leather.

Samsung Galaxy F55 expected India price

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, Galaxy F55 will be available in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might launch at Rs 26,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 32,999. As mentioned earlier, it will be available in black and orange colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F55 expected specifications

Going by the tipster, Samsung Galaxy F55 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung handset will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and will offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 14 and might come with 4 years of OS updates along with 5 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F55 price.

8GB+128GB 💰 ₹26,999

8GB+256GB 💰 ₹29,999

12GB+256GB 💰 ₹32,999



Specifications

📱 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness

🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

🍭 Android 14 (4+5 years of update)

📸 50MP OIS+ 8MP Ultrawide+ 2MP…

In terms of camera, Galaxy F55 will feature a triple rear camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro rear camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP front facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy F55 is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The tipster further added that the smartphone will not come with a charger in the box. It is likely to come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also expected to come with a dual stereo speaker and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

