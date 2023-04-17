Samsung Galaxy M14 launched in India with 6,000 mAh battery: Check price, offers and more

Samsung has launched its smartphone Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in India today at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The highlights of the smartphone include its 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP rear camera and Exynos 1330 chipset. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is the successor of Galaxy M13 which was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is launched in two storage variants in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,490 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990. It comes in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India on April 21 at 12 pm across Amazon, the Samsung website and offline outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU. It offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Galaxy M14 5G runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 custom skin out of the box. The company will offer two generations of OS and 4 years of security updates.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 13MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The company claims that the phone comes with a Voice Focus feature that cancels the background noise during calls.

