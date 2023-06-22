Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with triple rear camera teased on Amazon ahead of July launch

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has made an appearance on the e-commerce website Amazon, hinting at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The support page for the smartphone had also gone live on the company’s India website. Although the launch date is yet to be announced, Samsung‘s mid-range Galaxy M34 5G is teased to be “Coming Soon” in India.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected specifications

The short Amazon video teaser of Galaxy M34 5G reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, following the Galaxy S23 design language. The mid-range smartphone is expected to be available in green and blue colour options.

The teaser also reveals that the smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed below the volume rocker and curved edges.

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED notch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. Galaxy M34 5G is rumoured to run on Android 13 OS.

For photography, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that might house a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP sensor, and a 5MP sensor. It is likely to feature a 13MP front-facing camera. Galaxy M34 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Expected

6.6" FHD+ sAMOLED notch display

120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

Android 13

48MP+8MP+5MP

13MP front

5000mAh battery 25W

8.2mm thick

199 gram

BT5.3

WiFi 5

USB 2.0

UFS 2.2#Samsung pic.twitter.com/F8WuN5TJkE — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 22, 2023

In terms of measurements, the smartphone is expected to be 8.2mm thick and weigh 199 grams. The tipster adds that for connectivity, Galaxy M34 5G might come with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, USB 2.0 Type-C port, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected India price

In terms of pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, reported MySmartPrice. Notably, the predecessor Galaxy M33 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999 in India.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy F54 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999 which went on sale this week. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone features a 108MP triple rear camera setup and is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset.