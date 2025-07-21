Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review: Good screen, smart features but plays it safe

There’s always that one phone in every lineup that doesn’t make a lot of noise but quietly gets most things right. That’s what the Samsung Galaxy M36 feels like. It isn’t here to blow minds. It just wants to be a reliable companion and for the most part, it succeeds.

After using the M36 as my primary phone for over a week, here’s what stood out… and what didn’t.

A good start, then a bit of déjà vu

The design is clean, light, and pocket-friendly. I tested the Serene Green variant, and it’s genuinely nice to look at. Slim at 7.7mm, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front, it feels reassuringly sturdy.

But then you turn the display on and boom, there it is: the Infinity-U notch. In 2025! The thick bottom bezel doesn’t help either. The rest of the phone feels like it belongs in this decade, but the front is stuck in the past.

Everyday performance? Pretty great

Here’s where the M36 redeems itself. The Exynos 1380 chipset paired with One UI 7 ran without hiccups. I didn’t encounter any overheating, lag, or slowdown during typical daily use. Social apps, video streaming, quick edits, and even some casual gaming all ran smoothly.

Samsung’s newer AI features like Circle to Search genuinely add value. I didn’t think I’d use it much, but it came in surprisingly handy during late-night doomscrolling and shopping spirals. Animations feel slick, and the overall UI polish is solid.

Display is top-tier, audio… not so much

Samsung rarely messes up screens, and it didn’t start now. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is excellent. It’s bright, colourful, and even under harsh Delhi sun, totally legible.

The letdown? Audio. There’s a single speaker, and it’s just not good enough. Mids get muffled, highs distort at full volume, and there’s no stereo separation. You’ll want earphones for Netflix nights.

Also, no in-display fingerprint sensor, it’s side-mounted. Functional, yes, but again, not very 2025.

Cameras: capable, but not charismatic

The 50MP main camera with OIS does a decent job. It handles daylight shots well, with decent dynamic range. Low-light performance with Auto Night Mode is acceptable, not amazing. You also get 4K video from both front and back cameras, which is a nice surprise.

That said, images lack pop. Colours don’t always punch through, and the details aren’t as sharp as you’d expect in this segment. The 13MP selfie camera is fine, good for video calls and the occasional post, but won’t win any awards.

Battery life: just right for most

The 5,000mAh battery is slightly smaller than what some rivals offer, but in practice, it easily lasted me a full day, with brightness ramped up, 120Hz enabled, and several apps in the background. 25W charging is decent, but nothing impressive. You’ll want to top up before a night out.

Final thoughts

At ₹16,499, the Galaxy M36 does the essentials well. It’s fast, feels good in the hand, and offers Samsung’s polished UI with some genuinely useful AI features. But it also plays it too safe. The design quirks, underwhelming speaker, and just-about-average camera make it hard to get excited about. If you’re after a dependable daily driver with a great screen and solid performance, the M36 will serve you well. Just don’t expect to show it off.