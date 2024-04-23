Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now available at just Rs 36,999 on Flipkart without any offers; check details

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G was launched in India a couple of years ago at a starting price of Rs 72,999. It is now selling at almost half that price on Flipkart, that too without any bank discount or exchange offer. The highlights of this flagship handsets includes a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch AMOLED display, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is listed at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart currently. This variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Buyers can also get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on Citi bank credit card EMI transactions.

In terms of colours, it is available in Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White colour variants.

It is selling at Rs 38,190 on Amazon India's website.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. As mentioned earlier, it comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 10MP front facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It features a Type-C port for charging.

This handset competes with the likes of OnePlus 12R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy S23FE. The latest Samsung S24 Series, which includes Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 + and Galaxy S24 Ultra, has a starting price of Rs 79,999.

