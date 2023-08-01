Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra benchmarked with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; battery specs also revealed

The much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series is already on the horizon, and thanks to a recent series of listings, we now have some intriguing insights into what these devices have to offer.

Among the upcoming models, the Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926) and S24 Ultra (SM-S928) have been making waves in the rumour mill. According to a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S24+ is set to be powered by a potent chipset codenamed "pineapple," which is speculated to be none other than the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Geekbench listing also reveals a powerful configuration for the processor, featuring a prime core clocked at an impressive 3.3GHz, complemented by 3x cores clocked at 3.15GHz, 2x cores operating at 2.96GHz, and 2x cores running at 2.27GHz. This powerhouse processor is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU.

In terms of performance benchmarks, the Galaxy S24+ doesn't disappoint. Scoring 2,233 points in the single-core test and an impressive 6,661 points in the multi-core test. The listing also confirms that the Galaxy S24+ comes with 8GB of RAM.

Beyond the performance aspects, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra have also made an appearance in the TUV certification database, giving us a glimpse of their battery capacities.

The Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a robust 4,755 mAh rated battery, bearing the EB-BS926ABY identifier. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs an even more substantial 4,855 mAh rated battery, identified by the model number EB-BS926ABY.

