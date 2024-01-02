Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch in January 2024: Expected specifications, AI features and more

Samsung will launch its much-awaited Galaxy S24 series in India soon. As per a report by Korean outlet Biz SBS, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 17 globally. The said smartphone series is expected to include Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per a report by Sam Mobile, Galaxy S24 series will be ‘the smartest AI phones ever’ and will give tough competition to Google Pixel 8 Pro with its AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series expected features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 series models are likely to come with a flat display just like their predecessor. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to come with bigger and brighter displays. According to Ahmed Qwaider, a reputable tipster, Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame, same as iPhone 15 Pro Max, that is 56 per cent more durable than the Armor Aluminum used in its predecessors.

As per a report by GSMArena, Galaxy S24 is likely to be powered by Exynos 2400 chipset while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, same as OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12.

As mentioned earlier, the new Galaxy S24 series is expected to come with new AI features. As per tipster Arsène Lupin, all three models are likely to come with features like Live Translate and Generative Edit for photos. They might also come with Nightography Zoom, High Resolution, and more features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series AI features

The Live Translate feature will help you communicate in different languages quickly, as the process will happen on-device in real-time. The Generative Edit is likely to work like Google’s Magic Editor, as it will allow users to edit images by moving the object around and more. Users will just need a Samsung account and active internet connection.

In addition to this, the High Resolution feature will let users capture pictures in high resolution supported by the primary camera. Nightography feature will brighten up low light images.

In terms of camera, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to house a 50MP triple rear camera setup while the Ultra model might come with a 200MP triple rear camera setup. All three models are likely to feature a 12MP selfie camera, reported GSMArena.

As for the battery, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are likely to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, a 4,900 mAh battery and a 5,000 mAh battery respectively.

