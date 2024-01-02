Apple iPhone 15 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount; check all deals

Apple iPhone 15 series is available at a massive discount during the ongoing Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales. The sale is live on the online and offline stores of Vijay Sales and is set to end on January 7. The biggest discount of Rs 12,000 is available on the standard Apple iPhone 15. Launched at Rs 70,990, Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 70,990 on Vijay Sales. In addition to this, buyers will get an instant Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 66,990.

Apple Days sale

Here are the other deals available on the Apple devices during the sale

Apple iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Sale

Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available at an effective price of Rs 1,22,900 and Rs 1,46,240 after instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 15 Plus is also available at a discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 75,820.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at an effective price of Rs 50,820 after an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The prices of this model are higher on both Amazon and Flipkart currently.

Apple iPad

During the ongoing sale, iPad 9th Gen is available at an effective price of Rs 27,900, iPad 10th Gen is available at Rs 33,430, iPad Air 5th Gen at Rs 50,680 and iPad Pro at Rs 79,900 on Vijay Sales. These iPad models are selling at a discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple MacBook Pro with M3

Apple MacBook Pro with M3 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,47,910, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is selling at Rs 1,74,910 and MacBook Pro with M3 Max chipset is available at Rs 2,82,920 on Vijay Sales. Notably, MacBook Air with M1 chip is selling at an effective price of Rs 74,900 while MacBook Air with M2 is available at Rs 96,960. They all are available at an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 8 are available at an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank cards. They are selling at Rs 36,310, Rs 25,690 and Rs 32,620 respectively on Vijay Sales.

Apple AirPods Pro

The second generation Apple AirPods Pro is available at an instant discount of Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 18,990.

Also Read:

Best of Auto and Tech in 2023 : Range Rover SV, Tata Nexon EV, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro and more

Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more: Top smartphones launched in year 2023