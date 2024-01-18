Samsung Galaxy S24 series unveiled; see India pricing, offers and pre-booking details

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones on Wednesday - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ul, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phones will have multiple AI functions, such as simultaneous translation of foreign language phone calls, in the company's latest push to challenge Apple.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, showcasing a notable improvement in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance, enhancing the efficiency of AI processing. Across all three Galaxy S24 models, adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120 Hz contribute to improved performance efficiency.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 1.9 times larger vapour chamber, effectively managing device surface temperature while maximising sustained performance power. The inclusion of ray tracing technology enhances visual experiences, delivering life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. With a peak brightness of 2600nit, the Galaxy S24 achieves the title of the brightest Galaxy smartphone to date.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra incorporates Corning Gorilla Armor, optically enhanced for superior durability. This feature significantly reduces reflections by up to 75% in various lighting conditions.

Featuring a 6.8-inch flatter display, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optimised not only for viewing but also for productivity. The Galaxy S24+ sports a 6.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch display. Notably, the Galaxy S24+ now supports the same QHD+ level found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra becomes the first-ever Galaxy phone to incorporate a titanium frame.

Pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series begins on January 18 across a variety of leading online and offline retail outlets. For added convenience, pre-orders can also be placed on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/, starting today.

Specifications and Pricing

Galaxy S24

- RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB

- Colors: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black

- Price: Rs 79,999 (256GB), Rs 89,999 (512GB)

Galaxy S24 Plus

- RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB

- Colors: Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black

- Price): Rs 99,999 (256GB), Rs 109,999 (512GB)

Galaxy S24 Ultra

- RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB

- Colors: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black

- Price: Rs 1,29,999 (256GB), Rs 1,39,999 (512GB), Rs 1,59,999 (1TB)

Online purchasers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have the exclusive choice of Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange, while buyers of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus can opt for the online-exclusive Sapphire Blue and Jade Green variants.

Exclusive Pre-Book Offers

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ are entitled to benefits worth Rs 22,000. Those pre-booking the Galaxy S24 can enjoy benefits worth Rs 15,000.

Additional Offers

- No Cost EMI: Up to 11 months with Samsung Finance+.

Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus:

- Rs 12,000 Upgrade Bonus.

Galaxy S24:

- Rs 15,000 Upgrade Bonus.

- Alternatively, avail Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback along with Rs 8,000 Upgrade (Total Benefits: Rs 13,000).

