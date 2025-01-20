Samsung Galaxy S25 launch: Phones to get deeper Google Gemini integration and new AI features

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event set for January 22nd, a new report about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series has revealed exciting advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, powered by Google Gemini. According to Portuguese publication Tecnoblog, these AI features are poised to enhance user experience through deeper integration and personalisation. It also appears that hardware upgrades will be taking a backseat in the upcoming S25 series.

AI Features with Gemini

Samsung is bringing a host of AI-powered features to the Galaxy S25 Series, thanks to its partnership with Google Gemini. The Portuguese report reveals that the devices will support the "Hey, Gemini" voice command, seamlessly integrating the AI assistant into Samsung’s ecosystem of apps, such as Calendar, Notes, and Reminders.

Key AI enhancements include:

Now brief: A personalised feature offering daily insights, including:

Good morning screen: Displays the day’s weather and energy score.

For your route: Suggests navigation options via Maps and personalised playlists.

Summary of the night: Highlights moments from the day and tracks activity goals.

Samsung Notes integration: Extracts information from YouTube videos or images and converts it into detailed notes with a single command.

Calendar and reminders: Automates task creation, editing, and reminders based on user preferences, enabling a more seamless workflow.

Hardware and camera

While the spotlight remains on AI, leaks reaffirm expectations for the Galaxy S25 Series' hardware and camera capabilities:

Galaxy S25 Plus: Features a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It will house a 4,900mAh battery.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: A quad-camera setup with a 200MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide lens, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. The Ultra model is also expected to include a 5,000mAh battery and a refined, curvier design compared to its predecessor.

Launch and availability

The Galaxy S25 Series will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California, and will be live-streamed globally at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). While pricing remains speculative, the Ultra model is expected to start between ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,30,000 in India.