Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Here's what to expect from the Galaxy S25 Series launch

Samsung is set to host its first major event of the year, Galaxy Unpacked 2025, in San Jose, California, on January 22 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The event is expected to showcase the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series, with leaks already providing a glimpse into the upcoming models.

Newly leaked renders and protective case designs for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra have appeared online, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt through Winfuture. The leaks offer insights into the design and features of the phones.

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are set to feature a sleek design in a light Icy Blue colour. The back panel of both models will include three vertically aligned rear camera sensors in separate circular slots, along with a small LED flash. The phones are shown encased in Samsung-made silicon cases, suggesting official accessory support.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in a sophisticated Titanium Blue shade and will have a boxier frame compared to its predecessors, with rounded edges distinguishing it from the earlier Galaxy S24 Ultra. In addition to the triple camera setup, the Ultra model will have an extra camera slot and a LiDAR sensor for enhanced depth perception and AR capabilities. It will also feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen, continuing Samsung's tradition of stylus-equipped flagship models.

Leaked images show magnetic protective cases for all three models, indicating compatibility with specific wireless charging technologies. Although the phones will not support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging by default, they are expected to offer up to 25W EPP Qi2 wireless charging with these magnetic cases.

Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series have been opened in India, making the phones accessible to Indian users shortly after their launch. The phones are anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with at least 12GB of RAM, to ensure high performance.

With its refined design, premium features, and improved accessory options, the Galaxy S25 series is shaping up to be a worthy successor to its predecessor. Stay tuned to Business Today to stay on top of all the leaks and news about Samsung's upcoming flagships.