Business Today
Samsung rumoured to develop tri-fold Galaxy phone following Huawei's lead

Samsung may soon join the tri-fold smartphone race with a device inspired by Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate.

Huawei triple folding smartphone Huawei triple folding smartphone

Samsung is reportedly working on its first tri-fold Galaxy smartphone, according to a report by South Korean publication The Elec. The device is expected to feature a dual-hinge design with three foldable display panels, similar to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which debuted as the world’s first tri-fold smartphone earlier this year.

The rumoured Galaxy tri-fold smartphone is said to measure under 10 inches when fully unfolded, matching the Mate XT Ultimate’s 10.2-inch display. Unlike Huawei’s S-shaped design where two screens fold inward and one remains visible, Samsung’s design may feature all three screens folding inward, offering better protection against scratches.

The final design remains under wraps, but Samsung has reportedly shared plans for the device with major component manufacturers on January 13. Additionally, the company is expected to “slightly accelerate” production of the Galaxy Fold 7 to allocate resources for the tri-fold’s development. Samsung may require additional time to engineer thinner components for this new form factor.

The report suggests Samsung plans to produce only 200,000 units of its tri-fold Galaxy smartphone, indicating a cautious approach for this new venture. The limited production could help the company gauge market response to the innovative form factor before scaling up.

Samsung Display showcased a tri-fold smartphone prototype at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), marking the third consecutive year the company has revealed its experimentation with tri-fold technology. If the rumours prove accurate, Samsung may officially launch the device later this year, expanding its Galaxy Fold lineup.

Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate has set the benchmark in the tri-fold category, introducing a dual-hinge design that pushes the boundaries of smartphone innovation. Samsung’s entry into this segment could ignite competition and further advance foldable display technology.

This isn’t the first time rumours about Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone have surfaced. Speculations about the device have been circulating for years, but the recent report suggests concrete steps are now being taken toward its development.

Published on: Jan 15, 2025, 2:48 PM IST
