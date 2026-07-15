Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users spot strange red tint on screens; What’s happening?

This year, Samsung introduced an enticing display upgrade with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing a new privacy display that automatically limits screen visibility from side angles. Now, after about 6 months of its launch, users have started to report major display challenges that include eye strain, visibility problems, and many have also reported developing a red or pink tint.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display issues

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users across Reddit and the Korean platform Naver have started reporting issues with the display. They are stating that over time, their phone's display has developed a reddish or pinkish hue, which has impacted the overall visual experience.

Many also claim that display design or microscopic structure is causing eye fatigue, discomfort, or making the screen harder to view. Some users suggest that the issue is more common on display units in retail stores than on phones owned by regular customers, which means the issue is prominent with heavy or continuous use.

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Some Galaxy S26 Ultra users suspect the new Privacy Display feature could be a reason, causing pixel burn-in. However, Samsung has not officially linked the feature to the reported issue. According to Newsway, Samsung has acknowledged the issue. “We are currently examining the matter internally to confirm the cause,” the company said.

The smartphone has been in controversy ever since its launch. Initially, Samsung marketed the Galaxy S26 Ultra display to support 10-bit colour, which can show over a billion colours. However, it clarified that the actual hardware is an 8-bit panel.

Now, if the red-tint issue turns out to be widespread, it could raise questions over Samsung's new Privacy Display technology, and it may not bring the feature to future flagship devices. However, the company is yet to provide a clarification over the claims.