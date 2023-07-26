Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Watch 6 series and more

Step right into our live blog for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where we'll keep you in the loop with the freshest updates on Samsung's much-anticipated product reveals. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, this year's Unpacked keynote promises to be an exciting blend of digital and in-person experience, taking place in the vibrant city of Seoul, South Korea.

Among the headliners, Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. These cutting-edge devices showcased impressive improvements, including larger cover displays, sleeker profiles, and enhanced camera capabilities.

Adding to the excitement, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. These new smartwatches are to feature larger screens and slimmer bezels, offering an elevated wearable experience.

Not to be overlooked, the Galaxy Tab S9 series was also unveiled with the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with upgraded displays and powerful processors. and for the first time, an IP68 rating.

Check out live coverage on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. You can catch the live stream directly on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung's YouTube channel. Stay tuned for all the exciting news and reactions straight from the event!