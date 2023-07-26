Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Watch 6 series and more

Step right into our live blog for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where we'll keep you in the loop with the freshest updates on Samsung's much-anticipated product reveals. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, this year's Unpacked keynote promises to be an exciting blend of digital and in-person experience, taking place in the vibrant city of Seoul, South Korea.
Among the headliners, Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. These cutting-edge devices showcased impressive improvements, including larger cover displays, sleeker profiles, and enhanced camera capabilities.
Adding to the excitement, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. These new smartwatches are to feature larger screens and slimmer bezels, offering an elevated wearable experience.
Not to be overlooked, the Galaxy Tab S9 series was also unveiled with the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with upgraded displays and powerful processors. and for the first time, an IP68 rating.
Check out live coverage on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. You can catch the live stream directly on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung's YouTube channel. Stay tuned for all the exciting news and reactions straight from the event!
Users can upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition for an even more premium experience. The S Pen Creator Edition is designed with textured material for a comfortable grip and a wider tilt angle that makes creating more intuitive. Two types of pen tips are also available, a hard type for natural drawing experiences and a soft type for paper-like writing experiences.
Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And they are the first Galaxy Tab S series tablets to earn an IP68 rating.
Reading and texting is easier on the 20 per cent larger display, showcasing more text on screen and a larger keyboard– all while maintaining a comfortable size. Powered by the enhanced processor and memory, Galaxy Watch6 delivers smoother and faster interactions.
Actress Sydney Sweeney capturing the moment with singer Jang Won-young on the Galaxy Z Flip5
Building on sleep and wellness features, the Galaxy Watch6 series now offers an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors – total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery
“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.
The new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while also being able to fit more comfortably in a pocket.
Next up is the Galaxy Z Fold5. Offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery in the thinnest and lightest Fold yet.
Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience
There’s still a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main rear camera with optical image stabilisation — with improved lens coatings this year to reduce flare — plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display.
The Flip5 is rated IPX8, like its predecessor, and is protected against full water immersion — up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.
