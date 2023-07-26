Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Rotating bezel makes a comeback with new Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Samsung introduced its new-gen smartwatches Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The company also launched Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the launch event in Seoul today. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch series include new sleep-tracking features, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a rotating bezel on the Classic model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series specifications, features

Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm size options that feature 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch AMOLED displays respectively. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been launched in 47mm and 43mm size options that sport a 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch AMOLED displays respectively.

Both smartwatch models are powered by Exynos W930 chipset and offer 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the newly launched smartwatches offer up to 40 hours of battery life without Always On Display and up to 30 hours with Always On Display feature enabled. Both models support fast charging and run on Wear OS4.

They are compatible with smartphones running on Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory.

In terms of features, the smartwatches now come with new sleep trackers that include Sleep Messages, Sleep Mode, Sleep Coaching, Sleep consistency and more. Users will also see features like Personalised Heart Rate Zones, Custom Workout, Irregular Heart Rate Notifications and more.

As per a statement by TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience at Samsung Electronics, “With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist. From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”

Also Read:

Samsung takes on Motorola Razr with new Galaxy Z Flip5; check all details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 unveiled with a slimmer S-Pen; see specs, price of Samsung's thinnest foldable yet