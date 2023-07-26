Samusung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra unveiled: Check specs, features

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 Tab series at its Galaxy Unpacked event today which took place in Seoul, South Korea. The tablet series includes Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The highlights of the three tablets include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, support for S Pen, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series variants, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in Beige and Graphite colour variants. Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

India price of the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be announced in India on July 27.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of size, Tab S9 will be available in 11-inch size and the Tab S9 plus will be available in 12.4-inch size.

All three models are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. With Multi Window, up to three apps can display as an organized grid of easily adjustable windows.

The company claims that Galaxy Tab S9 series’ new Book Cover Keyboard and DeX Mode can simulate a desktop experience with maximum tablet portability. The Book Cover Keyboard’s adjustable angles and backlit keypad feel like a lightweight PC.

The new Multi Control feature makes copying, pasting, or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone much easier than before, allowing users to control their smartphone with a Galaxy Tab S9 touchpad. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is 5.5mm thin. The Galaxy Tab S9 series’ gets 20 per cent larger quad speakers with sound by AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos sound.

Galaxy Tab S9 offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage while other two models come with up to 512GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. The Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra house 8,400 mAh, 10,900 mAh and 11,200 mAh battery respectively. They all run on Android 13.

As for camera, Tab S9 comes with a 13MP rear camera while the other two feature a dual 13MP+ 8MP camera setup. For selfies, the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ come with a 12MP front camera while the Ultra model has a dual-lens front camera.

