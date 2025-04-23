Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy tri-fold smartphones to release in Q4 2025: Report

Samsung’s foldable lineup is expanding, with two highly anticipated devices, the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the tri-fold, likely to be called the Galaxy G Fold, expected to make their debut in late 2025, according to new reports.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: Budget-Friendly Foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is designed as a more affordable alternative to Samsung’s flagship Z Flip series. It was originally believed to launch shortly after the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but a recent report by a South Korean publication, The Bell, now suggests a delay, with a firm timeline pointing to a Q4 2025 release.

While the exact specifications remain unconfirmed, the Flip FE is expected to be slightly thicker than the standard Z Flip 7, which has a slim 6.9mm profile. Rumours suggest that the FE model will feature a 3.4-inch external display, and the interior will likely sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED screen.

The device is also expected to feature the same 4000mAh battery seen in the Z Flip 6, powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a slightly scaled-down version of the chip found in the Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy G Fold: A Tri-Fold Revolution

Samsung is also planning to unveil its tri-fold device, which could carry the name "Galaxy G Fold." The device is set to offer a larger display than any previous Samsung foldable, with a 9.96-inch screen when fully unfolded, providing users with a near-tablet experience. A smaller 6.54-inch portion of the screen will remain accessible when the device is folded.

The Galaxy G Fold is expected to weigh just under 300 grams, similar to the Huawei Mate XT, which debuted as the world’s first commercially available tri-fold device last year. However, the G Fold’s design will not be as slim, with the device’s thickness increasing due to its inward folding mechanism.

Given its premium design and features, the Galaxy G Fold will likely be priced higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In terms of its availability, initial reports by 9to5Google suggested a Q3 2025 release, however, recent information points to only a preview of the device in Q3 2025, with a full release potentially pushed to early 2026.