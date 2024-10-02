Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review: Good things come in small packages

Samsung's sixth-generation flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, might not be a radical reinvention, but its subtle refinements and powerful performance make it a compelling choice for those seeking a compact and stylish foldable experience.

Design: Familiar But Improved

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 retains the iconic clamshell design of its predecessors, with nearly identical dimensions and weight to the Z Flip 5. However, Samsung has addressed a key criticism by significantly improving the hinge. The new zero-gap hinge makes the fold almost imperceptible when the phone is open, enhancing both the aesthetics and the overall feel in hand.

The switch from a glossy to a matte finish on the back panel and frame not only enhances the phone's look but also improves grip, making it less slippery. The updated camera module, with colour-matched rings around the lenses, adds a touch of visual refinement.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in three stylish colours: Blue, Mint and Silver Shadow options as well as 3 special edition colours: Crafted Black, White and Peach.

Display: Bright and Responsive, But Could Be More Ambitious

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display remains a highlight, offering a crisp Full HD Plus resolution, a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and vibrant colours. Samsung claims the Z Flip 6 has the brightest display on a foldable yet, a noticeable improvement in outdoor visibility.

The external 3.4-inch Flex Window remains unchanged in terms of specifications. While Samsung has expanded its functionality by enabling AI features directly from the Flex Window, the experience still feels somewhat limited compared to competitors like Motorola's Razr 50 Ultra, which boasts a larger 4-inch external display and more seamless app integration.

Software: Galaxy AI Takes Center Stage

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1, offering a refined and feature-rich user experience. The integration of next-generation Galaxy AI is a significant upgrade, introducing new capabilities like:

Interpreter in Dual Screen Mode: Facilitates real-time translation of conversations.

Transcript Assist: Automatically summarises meetings with color-coded notes.

Circle to Search: Allows users to trace objects on screen to trigger Google search results.

While some of these features, like Circle to Search, are not yet available on the Flex Window, the overall AI integration on the Z Flip 6 is more comprehensive and seamless than on its predecessors.

Performance: A Powerful Pocket Rocket

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, a significant upgrade over the previous generation. Paired with 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers exceptional performance, easily handling multitasking, demanding apps, and even graphically intensive games.

Benchmark results confirm the performance boost, with the Z Flip 6 achieving impressive scores in Geekbench and 3DMark tests. Real-world usage reflects this performance, with the phone feeling smooth and responsive across various tasks.

Camera: Excellent Image Quality

The camera system receives a major upgrade with a new 50MP primary sensor, bringing it in line with Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series. This higher-resolution sensor delivers noticeable improvements in image quality, particularly in low-light conditions and when using digital zoom.

The 12MP ultrawide camera, while unchanged in terms of hardware, benefits from improved software processing, resulting in better colour consistency and distortion correction. Portrait mode and night photography also see improvements, delivering more natural bokeh effects and brighter low-light images.

The front-facing 10MP camera, while unchanged in hardware, also benefits from software enhancements, producing selfies with better dynamic range and more natural skin tones. Flex Mode, which allows the phone to be partially folded for hands-free photography, has been further refined for a more intuitive experience.

Battery Life: A Full Day of Power

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a larger 4,000mAh battery compared to its predecessor, and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset contributes to noticeably better battery life. The phone can easily handle a full day of moderate to heavy use without needing a recharge.

While the charging speeds remain the same (25W wired and 15W wireless), a full charge takes around 85 minutes.

Verdict: A Refined and Capable Foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 refines the flip phone formula, delivering a premium and capable device that balances style, portability, and performance. Its improved hinge, enhanced AI features, powerful performance, and upgraded camera system make it a compelling choice in the foldable market.

While the Flex Window experience could be more intuitive and the price tag is still relatively high, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a strong contender for the best flip-style smartphone available today.

Price: Rs 1,09,999 for 256GB | 12GB variant and Rs 1,21,999 for 512GB | 12GB variant