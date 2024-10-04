Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Small tweaks, big impact

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 may not seem like a radical upgrade at first glance, but don’t let that fool you! The Z Fold6 brings a host of clever improvements that make this foldable one of the most refined devices in the market today. Let’s dive into the world of folding screens, AI magic, and that satisfying hinge snap.

First Impressions

When the Galaxy Z Fold6 first lands in your hand, you’ll notice its sleek, polished look. It’s lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at just 239 grams. While that might sound like a small difference, it’s instantly noticeable when holding it for longer periods, especially during one-handed use with the cover display. Samsung has clearly listened to feedback, giving us a design that feels easier to handle.

Display: A Visual Treat

Let’s be honest, Samsung’s AMOLED displays are always a highlight, and the Z Fold6 is no exception. The 7.6-inch inner screen is vibrant, sharp, and surprisingly crease-free compared to older models. And with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, outdoor visibility is fantastic—you can confidently use it under the brightest skies.

The 6.3-inch cover display is also more user-friendly, with a slight size increase that makes typing and using apps feel less cramped. Both screens are buttery smooth, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

A Smoother Hinge Experience

If you’re the kind of person who loves fidgeting with tech (you know who you are), you’ll be thrilled with the hinge improvements. Samsung’s updated hinge mechanism feels smoother, and opening the device is easier than ever, even with one hand. It strikes the perfect balance between sturdy and fluid, giving you that satisfying snap when opening or closing the phone.

Galaxy AI: Fun and Quirky Features

Samsung’s Galaxy AI is like having a little creative assistant at your fingertips. One of the standout features is “Sketch to Image,” which lets you draw a doodle, and voila—the AI generates a creative image based on your sketch. It’s definitely more of a fun party trick than a serious tool, but it’s those quirky extras that make the Galaxy Z Fold6 feel like more than just a phone.

On the practical side, AI-powered tools like object removal in the photo gallery are handy. They don’t always hit the mark perfectly, but when they work, they add a nice touch to your editing toolkit.

Performance: Power in Your Pocket

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is a beast, packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or running demanding apps, this phone handles it all without breaking a sweat. The 12GB of RAM feels sufficient for almost everything you throw at it, and Samsung’s One UI continues to shine as the ultimate multitasking software, especially on a foldable device.

If you love working across multiple apps, the Z Fold6’s split-screen and floating window options are just what you need. And if you want to level up even more, Samsung’s Good Lock app opens up even more customisation, allowing you to tweak the phone to your heart’s content.

Camera: Good, but Not Groundbreaking

The Galaxy Z Fold6’s camera setup is reliable, but not revolutionary. Samsung has stuck with the same hardware for a few years now, which means you won’t find the cutting-edge camera features available on other flagship phones. But don’t worry—it still takes great photos in most conditions, especially when the lighting is right.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is equipped with a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear. Its main camera boasts a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size, 85-degree field of view (FoV), and optical image stabilisation (OIS), ensuring sharp and vibrant shots. The 12MP ultra-wide camera features an f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, and a 123-degree FoV, perfect for capturing expansive scenes. For zoom, the 10MP telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size, and OIS for detailed close-ups.

On the front, the 10MP cover camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV handles selfies and video calls efficiently.

For everyday snaps, the Z Fold6 does a solid job. Just don’t expect it to outperform dedicated camera phones when it comes to low-light shots or fast-moving subjects.

Competition: The Foldable Field Getting Crowded

Samsung no longer stands alone in the foldable world. The OnePlus Open and Google’s Pixel Fold 9 Pro bring some serious competition. And then there is vivo X Fold3 Pro, TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G, and many more globally. Each offers unique strengths, but Samsung’s Z Fold6 still holds its ground thanks to its slick software and overall polish.

Final Thoughts: Why the Z Fold6 Is Still a Winner

So, should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold6? If you’re after a premium foldable that brings fun, versatility, and a polished experience, the answer is yes. Samsung may not have reinvented the wheel, but the small improvements make for a smoother, more enjoyable foldable experience. Whether you’re into multitasking, gaming, or just want a phone that stands out, the Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers where it counts.