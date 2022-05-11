Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might feature a boxier design than its predecessors

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 successors soon and news has been coming in regarding the new foldables. According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a new aspect ratio that will make it look more square than rectangular.

The information comes courtesy Ice Universe, whose tips have always been pretty accurate, who tweeted details regarding the aspect ratio of the upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to have an internal screen ratio of 6:5 and an external screen ratio of 23:9. For perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an internal screen ratio of 5:4 and an external screen ratio of 24.5:9.

Exclusive

Internal screen ratio:

Fold4：6：5，Fold3：5：4

External screen ratio:

Fold4：23：9，Fold3：24.5：9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

It is a little hard to imagine those aspect ratios without a device, so Ice Universe helped out by sharing mockups.

Additionally, as far as other specs of the foldables are concerned, reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to have the same battery on it as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a 4,400mAh one. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to get a battery upgrade though. Older resorts suggested that it might be about a 1,000mAh battery boost, but chances are that it might be bigger and a 3,700mAh capacity has been tipped. If the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does get a 3,700mAh battery, that gives it a 400mAh boost over the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip fans will see this as good news since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a bigger external display, possibly somewhere in the 2-inch range.

Both the devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, are going to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus (SM8475). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be available in three colours - Beige, Black, and Gray and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be available in at least four colours - Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet. The smartphones are expected to launch sometime in Q3 2022, reports suggest.

