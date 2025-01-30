Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Flip 7 : Check launch, expected price, design & other details

After the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series in January, the rumours are already rife about Samsung's next big launch - the next-generation foldable smartphones. Recent leaks have shed light on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, hinting at significant enhancements in design, performance, and display technology.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Design and Display: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to feature a larger 8" internal display, an increase from the Z Fold 6's 7.6" screen, providing users with a more expansive viewing experience. Additionally, reports suggest that Samsung wants to make the device slimmer and lighter, potentially achieving a folded thickness comparable to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, enhancing portability without compromising durability.

Performance: The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is featured in the recently announced Galaxy S25 series. Certain rumours also suggest that Samsung could equip the foldable with the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 2500 chipset. It will likely run on Android 15-based One UI 7, offering users the latest software features and improvements. Just like the newly announced Galaxy S25 series, users can expect Samsung to announce a long support timeline, likely spanning 6-7 years.

Variants: Reports suggest that Samsung is developing two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, codenamed Q7 and Q7M. While details about the Q7M variant remain speculative, some believe it could be a tri-fold device with two hinges and three screens, potentially introducing a new form factor to the foldable market.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Design and Display: The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to feature a larger 6.85" main display and a 4" external screen, enhancing usability for notifications and widgets.

Performance: Samsung plans to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with the Exynos 2500 processor, aiming to deliver improved performance and energy efficiency.

Affordable Variant: In an effort to make foldable technology more accessible, Samsung is reportedly working on a more affordable model, the Galaxy Z Flip FE. This variant is expected to feature the Exynos 2400e processor, balancing performance with cost-effectiveness.

Pricing Details

Certain reports and rumours indicate that Samsung will keep the pricing identical as the previous generation of the Z series. If this is true, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could start at ₹1,64,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could start at ₹1,09,999.

Release Timeline

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event, likely scheduled for July or August 2025, following the company's typical release pattern for foldable devices.

As with all leaks and rumours, these details are subject to change until official announcements are made. Stay tuned for any official announcements.